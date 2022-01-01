Egg sandwiches in Camelback East
Camelback East restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Goldwater's
2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix
|Classic Egg Sandwich
|$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
SANDWICHES
Bertha's Cafe
3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix
|Sausage and Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
Sausage, cheddar cheese and mayo. Served on a buttermilk bun with two eggs.
|Buttermilk Bun Egg Sandwich
|$6.95
Bacon, arugula, pesto and parmesan cheese. Served on buttermilk bun with two eggs.
|Turkey Jalapeno Egg Sandwich
|$7.60
Two eggs, Havarti cheese, avocado, roasted Jalapeno, mayo, tomato on a English muffin