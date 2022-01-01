Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Camelback East

Go
Camelback East restaurants
Toast

Camelback East restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Classic Egg Sandwich image

 

Goldwater's

2501 E Camelback Rd Suite 40, Phoenix

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Egg Sandwich$8.00
Two eggs, cheddar cheese, and applewood smoked bacon served on a brioche bun
More about Goldwater's
Bertha's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bertha's Cafe

3134 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix

Avg 4.7 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sausage and Egg Sandwich$6.95
Sausage, cheddar cheese and mayo. Served on a buttermilk bun with two eggs.
Buttermilk Bun Egg Sandwich$6.95
Bacon, arugula, pesto and parmesan cheese. Served on buttermilk bun with two eggs.
Turkey Jalapeno Egg Sandwich$7.60
Two eggs, Havarti cheese, avocado, roasted Jalapeno, mayo, tomato on a English muffin
More about Bertha's Cafe

