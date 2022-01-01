Tamales in North Mountain
Carmen's Authentic Mexican Food
8433 N. Black Canyon Highway, Phoenix
|Cinnamon - Apple Tamale
|$2.99
Carmen’s Cinnamon Apple Tamales are made fresh, crispy golden delicious apples are diced and sautéed with butter, sugar, and ground Mexican cinnamon. The exquisite, aromatic apple filling is warm and syrupy, an homage to classic apple pie, but with a cultural twist This spin on a dessert classic is steamed to perfection and displayed in a caramel-drizzled traditional corn husk wrapper.
|Red Chile Beef Tamales by the Dozen
|$29.99
Carmen’s Authentic Red Beef Tamales are made fresh to order. Our premium cuts of tender beef are slow-roasted in an aromatic blend of chipotle peppers and savory spices. Shredded for amazing flavor in every bite, then simmered in a mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, the filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.
|Red Chile Pork Tamales by the Dozen
|$29.99
Carmen’s Red Authentic Pork Tamales are made fresh to order. Our tender, slow-simmered pork is roasted in a savory blend of chipotle peppers and aromatic spices for incredible flavor in every bite. Shredded and simmered in our mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, this mouthwatering filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.