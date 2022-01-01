Tamales in North Mountain

Carmen’s Authentic Red Beef Tamales are made fresh to order. Our premium cuts of tender beef are slow-roasted in an aromatic blend of chipotle peppers and savory spices. Shredded for amazing flavor in every bite, then simmered in a mild red chili sauce made from all-natural tomato sauce and an exotic blend of dried Mexican chilis, the filling is folded into our signature masa harina dough, steamed to perfection, and presented in a traditional corn husk wrapper.

