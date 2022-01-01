French fries in Phoenixville

Go
Phoenixville restaurants
Toast

Phoenixville restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Great American Pub

148 Bridge Street, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$5.00
Served with a side of ketchup
More about Great American Pub
Restaurant banner

 

TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

468 Nutt Road, Phoenixville

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.00
Steak Fries
More about TD Alfredo's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Phoenixville

Buffalo Wings

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Phoenixville to explore

Wayne

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

King Of Prussia

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Berwyn

No reviews yet

Devon

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston