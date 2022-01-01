Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Pickerington

Pickerington restaurants
Pickerington restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Pickerington

1500 Stonecreek Dr S, Pickerington

Avg 3.7 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled chicken breast lightly seasoned.
More about Roosters - Pickerington
GRILL

La Fogata Grill

1849 Winderly Ln, Pickerington

Avg 4.5 (4703 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Sandwich$7.50
More about La Fogata Grill

