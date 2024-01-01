Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Pickerington

Pickerington restaurants
Pickerington restaurants that serve reuben

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington

7897 Refugee Road, Pickerington

Avg 4.7 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Reuben Grill$10.99
Generous portion of corned beef, sauerkraut, and blend of mozz/provolone cheese, served on swirled rye bread with a side of dressing. Includes fries
More about Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
Consumer pic

 

SmokeOut BBQ

1850 Winderly Ln, Pickerington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Pastrami Reuben$13.50
House-made Brisket Pastrami on rye, with swiss cheese, kraut, and Russian dressing.
More about SmokeOut BBQ
Restaurant banner

 

The Corner: A Bar and Grill - 1751 Hill Road North

1751 Hill Road North, Pickerington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Sandwich$10.00
More about The Corner: A Bar and Grill - 1751 Hill Road North

