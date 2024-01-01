Reuben in Pickerington
Pickerington restaurants that serve reuben
More about Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
7897 Refugee Road, Pickerington
|Reuben Grill
|$10.99
Generous portion of corned beef, sauerkraut, and blend of mozz/provolone cheese, served on swirled rye bread with a side of dressing. Includes fries
More about SmokeOut BBQ
SmokeOut BBQ
1850 Winderly Ln, Pickerington
|Brisket Pastrami Reuben
|$13.50
House-made Brisket Pastrami on rye, with swiss cheese, kraut, and Russian dressing.