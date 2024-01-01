Spaghetti in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve spaghetti
More about Fat Ricky's - 13717 South Lincoln Hwy
Fat Ricky's - 13717 South Lincoln Hwy
13717 South Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield
|Spaghetti All Carbonara
|$14.99
Get ready to experience a mouthful of bliss! Italian smoked bacon, a touch of garlic, freshly crushed black pepper, a pinch of red pepper, imported parmesan reggiano cheese, a sprinkle of fresh Italian parsley, extra virgin olive oil, and some cream make up this wonderful pasta dish
|Spaghetti Marinara
|$12.59
Tender DeCecco pasta with our homemade signature sauce, topped with imported romano cheese