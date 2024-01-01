Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve spaghetti

Fat Ricky's - 13717 South Lincoln Hwy

13717 South Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spaghetti All Carbonara$14.99
Get ready to experience a mouthful of bliss! Italian smoked bacon, a touch of garlic, freshly crushed black pepper, a pinch of red pepper, imported parmesan reggiano cheese, a sprinkle of fresh Italian parsley, extra virgin olive oil, and some cream make up this wonderful pasta dish
Spaghetti Marinara$12.59
Tender DeCecco pasta with our homemade signature sauce, topped with imported romano cheese
More about Fat Ricky's - 13717 South Lincoln Hwy
Consumer pic

 

Big Sammy’s Restaurant & Bar - 14206 Route 30

14206 Route 30, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spaghetti$15.00
More about Big Sammy’s Restaurant & Bar - 14206 Route 30

