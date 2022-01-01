Tacos in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Sovereign Tap

24216 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tacos$11.00
Seasoned skirt steak, house made guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro and lime
More about Sovereign Tap
Front Street Cantina image

 

Front Street Cantina

15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield

Avg 3.6 (226 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos Fst$11.00
Shredded beef, chicken or ground beef with lettuce, cheese and tomato in doubled corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.
Tacos A La (1)$3.00
More about Front Street Cantina
Ta Canijo - Plainfield image

 

Ta Canijo - Plainfield

5951 Theodore Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACOS$3.00
TACO DINNER$11.00
More about Ta Canijo - Plainfield

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Burritos

Omelettes

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Nachos

Chicken Tenders

Quesadillas

Pretzels

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Ottawa

No reviews yet

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston