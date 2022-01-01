Tacos in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve tacos
More about Sovereign Tap
Sovereign Tap
24216 Lockport St, Plainfield
|Tacos
|$11.00
Seasoned skirt steak, house made guacamole, cotija cheese, cilantro and lime
More about Front Street Cantina
Front Street Cantina
15120 N Des Plaines St, Plainfield
|Tacos Fst
|$11.00
Shredded beef, chicken or ground beef with lettuce, cheese and tomato in doubled corn tortillas. Served with rice and black beans.
|Tacos A La (1)
|$3.00
More about Ta Canijo - Plainfield
Ta Canijo - Plainfield
5951 Theodore Street, Plainfield
|TACOS
|$3.00
|TACO DINNER
|$11.00