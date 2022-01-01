Reuben in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve reuben
CHOP'D
12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield
|REUBEN
|$14.00
House corned beef, 1001 island dressing, smoked onion bacon kraut, swiss cheese on thick marble rye bread
|REUBEN ROLLS
|$13.00
Southern Belles Restaurant
15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield
|Reuben
|$13.99
Backroads Pub and Grill
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Reuben Rolls
|$14.00
Dippable Irish classic loaded into a hand rolled shell. Accompanied with Horseradish sauce and Thousand Island for dipping.
|Reuben
|$15.00
Corned Beef Layered with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island and Smacked Between Two Slices of Marbled Rye. Served with Fries.