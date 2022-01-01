Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve reuben

CHOP'D image

 

CHOP'D

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
REUBEN$14.00
House corned beef, 1001 island dressing, smoked onion bacon kraut, swiss cheese on thick marble rye bread
REUBEN ROLLS$13.00
More about CHOP'D
Southern Belles Restaurant image

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$13.99
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben Rolls$14.00
Dippable Irish classic loaded into a hand rolled shell. Accompanied with Horseradish sauce and Thousand Island for dipping.
Reuben$15.00
Corned Beef Layered with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island and Smacked Between Two Slices of Marbled Rye. Served with Fries.
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
KHAOS BREWING image

 

KHAOS BREWING

12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
REUBEN SANDWICH$15.00
More about KHAOS BREWING
CRAFT'D image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CRAFT'D

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)
Takeout
REUBEN$15.00
More about CRAFT'D

