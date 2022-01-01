Green beans in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve green beans
More about Baby Back Blues BBQ
Baby Back Blues BBQ
16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield
|LG Green Beans
|$6.99
|SM Green Beans
|$3.50
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backroads Pub and Grill
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Side of Green Beans
|$4.00
|Country Fried Green Beans
|$12.00
Battered and breaded green beans, fried to a golden crisp and served with our very own Stacs sauce. Stacs sauce is sweet and tangy with a little bite at the end. If you haven't tried it, we think you will love it!