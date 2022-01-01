Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve green beans

CHOP'D image

 

CHOP'D

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
GREEN BEANS$5.00
More about CHOP'D
Item pic

 

Baby Back Blues BBQ

16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Green Beans$6.99
SM Green Beans$3.50
More about Baby Back Blues BBQ
Item pic

 

Sovereign Tap

24216 Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Beans$5.00
More about Sovereign Tap
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Green Beans$4.00
Country Fried Green Beans$12.00
Battered and breaded green beans, fried to a golden crisp and served with our very own Stacs sauce. Stacs sauce is sweet and tangy with a little bite at the end. If you haven't tried it, we think you will love it!
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
CRAFT'D image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CRAFT'D

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)
Takeout
GREEN BEANS$5.00
More about CRAFT'D

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Waffles

Pork Belly

Pies

Crepes

Muffins

French Toast

Salmon

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Naperville

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Joliet

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Oswego

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Bolingbrook

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Lockport

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Homer Glen

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Woodridge

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Crest Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

Kankakee

No reviews yet

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Rockford

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Dixon

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston