Sliders in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve sliders

CHOP'D image

 

CHOP'D

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
FILET SLIDERS$19.00
7oz. of petite tender cut and split into 3 steak sliders. Smothered with bacon onion jam and sweet mayo. Served on a garlic butter bun. (Comes Medium - Medium Well)
More about CHOP'D
Item pic

 

Honey Jam Cafe

12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Biscuit Sliders$13.99
Fresh fried chicken on homemade biscuits
with honey butter and an egg over medium,
served with a side of syrup. Bon app!
More about Honey Jam Cafe
KHAOS BREWING image

 

KHAOS BREWING

12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SMASH STYLE SLIDERS$12.00
More about KHAOS BREWING
HopScotch & Vine image

 

HopScotch & Vine

24047 West Lockport St, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Sliders$14.00
More about HopScotch & Vine

