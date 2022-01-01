Sliders in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve sliders
CHOP'D
12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield
|FILET SLIDERS
|$19.00
7oz. of petite tender cut and split into 3 steak sliders. Smothered with bacon onion jam and sweet mayo. Served on a garlic butter bun. (Comes Medium - Medium Well)
Honey Jam Cafe
12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield
|Chicken Biscuit Sliders
|$13.99
Fresh fried chicken on homemade biscuits
with honey butter and an egg over medium,
served with a side of syrup. Bon app!