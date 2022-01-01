Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve cobb salad

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cobb Salad Fried$16.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Crisp Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Green Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Crispy Chicken. Served with Ranch Dressing
Make it Buffalo Style - Just Click the Button
Cobb Salad Grilled$16.00
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Crisp Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Green Onions, Blue Cheese Crumbles and Grilled Chicken. Served with Ranch Dressing
Make it Buffalo Style - Just Click the Button
Honey Jam Cafe

12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Cobb Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, blue cheese, tomato, avocado, hard boiled egg. (choice of dressing)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

CRAFT'D

16031 S Lincoln Hwy, Plainfield

Avg 4.2 (441 reviews)
Takeout
CHOPPED CANDY COBB SALAD$15.00
TWISTED COBB SALAD$16.00
