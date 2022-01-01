Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve fish tacos

Uptown Tap & Eatery

24035 W Lockport Street, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish n chippy tacos$11.99
More about Uptown Tap & Eatery
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$16.00
Loaded with Beer Battered Cod and Topped off with that Cole Slaw you Keep Hearing About, Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Mango Pico De Gallo, and Chipotle Ranch. Served with Southern Rice and Backroads Elote.
More about Backroads Pub and Grill - Plainfield, IL

