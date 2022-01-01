Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve brisket

LG Beef Brisket Sandwich image

 

Baby Back Blues BBQ

16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
1 lb Family Pack w/ Beef Brisket$42.50
Meats - Beef Brisket$11.85
LG Beef Brisket Sandwich$11.95
More about Baby Back Blues BBQ
Southern Belles Restaurant image

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brisket Po Boy$14.99
Brisket & Biscuit$13.99
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket Tacos$17.00
Served With our Luscious Cole Slaw, Cheddar and Jack Cheeses and Drizzled with our House BBQ or Spicy BBQ. Served with Southern Rice and Backroads Elote. Dave says go spicy!
Backroads Brisket$17.00
Hearty of Hearts Right Here. Loaded with our Slow Cooked Brisket, Sliced Pork Belly, Slathered with Merkts Sharp Cheddar Cheese Spread, Cole Slaw and Drizzled with our House Made BBQ. Served on a Ciabatta Bun.
More about Backroads Pub and Grill
KHAOS BREWING image

 

KHAOS BREWING

12337 S, IL-59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ BRISKET$18.00
BRISKET QUESADILLA$13.00
More about KHAOS BREWING

