Brisket in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve brisket
Baby Back Blues BBQ
16200 S. Lincoln Hwy., Plainfield
|1 lb Family Pack w/ Beef Brisket
|$42.50
|Meats - Beef Brisket
|$11.85
|LG Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$11.95
Southern Belles Restaurant
15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield
|Brisket Po Boy
|$14.99
|Brisket & Biscuit
|$13.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Backroads Pub and Grill
13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield
|Brisket Tacos
|$17.00
Served With our Luscious Cole Slaw, Cheddar and Jack Cheeses and Drizzled with our House BBQ or Spicy BBQ. Served with Southern Rice and Backroads Elote. Dave says go spicy!
|Backroads Brisket
|$17.00
Hearty of Hearts Right Here. Loaded with our Slow Cooked Brisket, Sliced Pork Belly, Slathered with Merkts Sharp Cheddar Cheese Spread, Cole Slaw and Drizzled with our House Made BBQ. Served on a Ciabatta Bun.