Cheese pizza in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Plainfield restaurants that serve cheese pizza

CHOP'D image

 

CHOP'D

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
KIDS CHEESE PIZZA$7.00
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Red sauce base with shredded mozzarella and parmesan cheese. ***If you would like to add toppings, please see the "Build Your Own Pizza"
More about CHOP'D
Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza

15412 South Route 59, Unit 114, Plainfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Little Pauly Cheese Pizza$8.49
8" single serve, Big Pauly's signature red sauce, whole milk mozzarella. Comes with a 16oz. fountain drink of your choice in a collector's cup.
More about Big Pauly's Wood Fired Pizza
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Backroads Pub and Grill

13717 S RT 30 STE 101, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Cheese Pizza$7.00
More about Backroads Pub and Grill

