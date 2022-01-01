Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Plainfield

Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve avocado toast

CHOP'D image

 

CHOP'D

12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST FLIGHT$13.00
1. Shrimp with chili aioli,
2. Oven dried tomatoes, bacon, & lime crema,
3. Roasted corn, cilantro, tomato, & feta
More about CHOP'D
Southern Belles Restaurant image

 

Southern Belles Restaurant

15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$13.99
More about Southern Belles Restaurant
Avocado Toast image

 

Krema Coffee House

24038 W. Lockport, Plainfield

Avg 4.7 (493 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Avocado Toast$7.75
Savory Avocado Toast$8.50
More about Krema Coffee House
Item pic

 

Honey Jam Cafe

12618 Illinois Rte 59, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.99
Toasted Sourdough lighlty drizzled with live oil, topped with smashed avocado, herbed ricotta cheese, fresh tomato slices amd sea salt. With two eggs any style.
More about Honey Jam Cafe

