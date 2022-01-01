Avocado toast in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve avocado toast
CHOP'D
12337 S Illinois Route 59 # 155, Plainfield
|AVOCADO TOAST FLIGHT
|$13.00
1. Shrimp with chili aioli,
2. Oven dried tomatoes, bacon, & lime crema,
3. Roasted corn, cilantro, tomato, & feta
Southern Belles Restaurant
15051 S Van Dyke Road, Plainfield
|Avocado Toast
|$13.99
Krema Coffee House
24038 W. Lockport, Plainfield
|Avocado Toast
|$7.75
|Savory Avocado Toast
|$8.50