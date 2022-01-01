Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Plainfield

Go
Plainfield restaurants
Toast

Plainfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Nigh Brewing Company image

 

Nigh Brewing Company

2067 East Hadley Rd., Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mediterranean Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Nigh Brewing Company
Brew Link Brewing Company image

 

Brew Link Brewing Company

4710 E. US Highway 40, Plainfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Chicken Wrap$11.00
More about Brew Link Brewing Company
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

CJ's Pizza

10 S East St, Plainfield

Avg 4 (44 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.49
Soft tortilla shell stuffed with crispy chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch dressing.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$7.99
Soft Tortilla shell stuffed with Crispy chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce and diced tomato with Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing.
More about CJ's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Plainfield

Nachos

Stromboli

Turkey Wraps

Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Boneless Wings

Chef Salad

Map

More near Plainfield to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Carmel

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fishers

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Zionsville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greenwood

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Brownsburg

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Westfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Avon

No reviews yet

Lebanon

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Crawfordsville

No reviews yet

Bloomington

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Kokomo

No reviews yet

Lafayette

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Terre Haute

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (228 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (693 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (639 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston