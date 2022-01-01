Chicken wraps in Plainfield
Plainfield restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Nigh Brewing Company
Nigh Brewing Company
2067 East Hadley Rd., Plainfield
|Mediterranean Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
More about Brew Link Brewing Company
Brew Link Brewing Company
4710 E. US Highway 40, Plainfield
|Avocado Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
More about CJ's Pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
CJ's Pizza
10 S East St, Plainfield
|Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$8.49
Soft tortilla shell stuffed with crispy chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes and ranch dressing.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$7.99
Soft Tortilla shell stuffed with Crispy chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce and diced tomato with Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing.