Veggie rolls in Plano
Plano restaurants that serve veggie rolls
More about Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
Mah Jong Chinese Kitchen
4025 Preston Rd, Plano
|Traditional Crispy Egg Roll (2) (Veggie)
|$5.00
More about ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Willow Bend - ZAAP Kitchen - Willow Bend
ZAAP Kitchen Lao & Thai Street Eats - Willow Bend - ZAAP Kitchen - Willow Bend
5976 W Parker Rd Suite 304, Plano
|Crispy Veggie Rolls
|$5.99
(5pcs) A mixture of glass noodles, carrots, white onions, taro and cabbage wrapped in eggroll shell and deep fried. Served with thin sweet & sour sauce