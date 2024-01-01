Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura rolls in Pompano Beach

Pompano Beach restaurants
Pompano Beach restaurants that serve shrimp tempura rolls

Sushiato - Parkland

7961 N UNIVERSITY Dr, PARKLAND

TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tempura Roll (10 PIECES)$13.00
Shrimp tempura & cream cheese
Bluefin Parkland

6694 Parkside drive, Parkland

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, asparagus, masago, scallions
