Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Port Chester
/
Port Chester
/
Calamari
Port Chester restaurants that serve calamari
Edo Port Chester
140 Midland Avenue, Port Chester
No reviews yet
Crispy Calamari
$9.00
Seasoned Battered Fried Calamari
More about Edo Port Chester
Fortina Rye Ridge
136 South Ridge Street, Port Chester
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari
$18.00
puttanesca, lemon mayo
More about Fortina Rye Ridge
Browse other tasty dishes in Port Chester
Chicken Tenders
More near Port Chester to explore
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
White Plains
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
New Rochelle
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Scarsdale
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Larchmont
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Mamaroneck
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Hartsdale
No reviews yet
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1852 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(243 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(388 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston