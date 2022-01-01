Chef salad in Port Orchard
Port Orchard restaurants that serve chef salad
Peninsula BevCo
110 harrison ave, Port Orchard
|Chef Salad
|$15.00
Canadian bacon & chicken, romaine & spring mix, hard-boiled egg, colby jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes. Choice of salad dressing comes on the side.
|1/2 Chef Salad
|$10.00
SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Everybodys American Cookhouse
4215 SE Mile Hill Dr, Port Orchard
|Chef Salad
|$16.90
Black Forest ham, roasted turkey, cheddar and swiss cheese top this salad of fresh greens, sliced hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, and vine ripe tomatoes.