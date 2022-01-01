Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chef salad in Port Orchard

Port Orchard restaurants
Port Orchard restaurants that serve chef salad

Item pic

 

Peninsula BevCo

110 harrison ave, Port Orchard

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chef Salad$15.00
Canadian bacon & chicken, romaine & spring mix, hard-boiled egg, colby jack cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes. Choice of salad dressing comes on the side.
1/2 Chef Salad$10.00
More about Peninsula BevCo
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Everybodys American Cookhouse

4215 SE Mile Hill Dr, Port Orchard

Avg 4.2 (741 reviews)
Takeout
Chef Salad$16.90
Black Forest ham, roasted turkey, cheddar and swiss cheese top this salad of fresh greens, sliced hard-boiled egg, cucumbers, and vine ripe tomatoes.
More about Everybodys American Cookhouse

