Chicken sandwiches in Portland

The Pub at PGC
169 Bartlett Street, Portland
|Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich
|$15.00
Grilled chicken, pesto, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella & balsamic reduction served on a sea salt and herb focaccia
Burger Heaven and Smooth Acai
870 Portland-Cobalt Road, Portland
|Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Choice of crispy or grilled topped with buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese and blue cheese dressing.
|Traditional Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Choice of crispy or grilled
|Mac Attack Chicken Sandwich
|$15.99
Choice of crispy or grilled served smothered in house mac n cheese.