Chicken sandwiches in Portland

Portland restaurants
Portland restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Pub at PGC

169 Bartlett Street, Portland

Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken, pesto, tomato, red onion, fresh mozzarella & balsamic reduction served on a sea salt and herb focaccia
Burger Heaven and Smooth Acai

870 Portland-Cobalt Road, Portland

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Blue Cheese Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Choice of crispy or grilled topped with buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese and blue cheese dressing.
Traditional Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Choice of crispy or grilled
Mac Attack Chicken Sandwich$15.99
Choice of crispy or grilled served smothered in house mac n cheese.
