Old Port American restaurants you'll love

Go
Old Port restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Old Port

Rigby Yard image

TAPAS

Rigby Yard

50 Wharf Street, Portland

Avg 4.5 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rigby Burger with Kennebec Fries$18.00
Rigby Burger
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Smoked Gouda, Sweet and
Spicey Shisito Pepper Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
Steak Frites$27.00
STEAK FRITES Grilled Wet Aged Sirloin with House- Made Chimichurry Demi-Glace, accompanied by our Signature Kennebec Fries
Cheese Tortellini$13.00
Cheese Tortellini, Prosciutto, Fresh Cream Nutmeg Finished with an Egg Liaison
More about Rigby Yard
The Independent Ice Company image

 

The Independent Ice Company

52 Wharf Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Chop$28.00
Bershire Pork Chop Char-grilled with Thyme Garlic, White Wine, Brown Butter & Spices, Served with House-Made Risotto and Apple Chutney
Shaved Sirloin and Cheese Hoagie with Kennebec Fries$19.00
Prime Shaved Sirloin with Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Red & Green Peppers with Melted American Cheese in a Fresh Baked Hoagie Roll
Independent Burger with Kennebec Fries$18.00
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Blue Cheese, Crispy Shallots,
House Made Steak Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche
served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
More about The Independent Ice Company
The Thirsty Pig image

HOT DOGS

The Thirsty Pig

37 Exchange Street, Portland

Avg 5 (3 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$10.00
Served with carrots, celery and corn chips
Viking Dog$6.00
Caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar cheese, thai aioli, bbq
Build Your Own 2 Dog Basket$10.00
Two custom hot dogs
More about The Thirsty Pig
Highroller Lobster Co. image

 

Highroller Lobster Co.

104 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LOBSTER ROLL TG$27.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
LOBBY POP TG$16.00
“Lobster Tail on a Stick” We warm it up in butter, you dip it in a sauce!
POTATO SALAD TG$3.00
Maine Potatoes w/ Egg, Dill, Onion & House Seasoning
More about Highroller Lobster Co.
CERA image

 

CERA

1 Monument Square, Portland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SUPER MUSHROOM$11.00
Wood grilled mushrooms, garlic aioli, fontina cheese, spinach, roasted tomatoes // Panini bread
More about CERA
The Grill Room and Bar image

 

The Grill Room and Bar

84 Exchange Street, Portland

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Grill Room and Bar
Marcy's Diner image

SANDWICHES

Marcy's Diner

47 Oak Street, Portland

Avg 4.4 (1922 reviews)
Takeout
More about Marcy's Diner

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Old Port

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Pork Chops

Short Ribs

Map

More near Old Port to explore

East Bayside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

West Bayside

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

East End

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Bangor

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston