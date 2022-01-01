Old Port American restaurants you'll love
TAPAS
Rigby Yard
50 Wharf Street, Portland
Popular items
Rigby Burger with Kennebec Fries
$18.00
Rigby Burger
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Smoked Gouda, Sweet and
Spicey Shisito Pepper Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
Steak Frites
$27.00
STEAK FRITES Grilled Wet Aged Sirloin with House- Made Chimichurry Demi-Glace, accompanied by our Signature Kennebec Fries
Cheese Tortellini
$13.00
Cheese Tortellini, Prosciutto, Fresh Cream Nutmeg Finished with an Egg Liaison
The Independent Ice Company
52 Wharf Street, Portland
Popular items
Pork Chop
$28.00
Bershire Pork Chop Char-grilled with Thyme Garlic, White Wine, Brown Butter & Spices, Served with House-Made Risotto and Apple Chutney
Shaved Sirloin and Cheese Hoagie with Kennebec Fries
$19.00
Prime Shaved Sirloin with Fresh Mushrooms, Onions, Red & Green Peppers with Melted American Cheese in a Fresh Baked Hoagie Roll
Independent Burger with Kennebec Fries
$18.00
Half-Pound House Pressed Angus, Blue Cheese, Crispy Shallots,
House Made Steak Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato on a Toasted Brioche
served with a side of our famous Kennebec Fries
HOT DOGS
The Thirsty Pig
37 Exchange Street, Portland
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip
$10.00
Served with carrots, celery and corn chips
Viking Dog
$6.00
Caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar cheese, thai aioli, bbq
Build Your Own 2 Dog Basket
$10.00
Two custom hot dogs
Highroller Lobster Co.
104 Exchange Street, Portland
Popular items
LOBSTER ROLL TG
$27.00
“The Heart and Soul of the Highroller” Fresh baked brioche, w/ chopped romaine, 4 oz of fresh Maine claw and knuckle meat chilled, and your choice of sauce! You basically get to build your own lobster roll and put whatever you want on it. If you don’t like it, you’re doing it wrong.
LOBBY POP TG
$16.00
“Lobster Tail on a Stick” We warm it up in butter, you dip it in a sauce!
POTATO SALAD TG
$3.00
Maine Potatoes w/ Egg, Dill, Onion & House Seasoning
CERA
1 Monument Square, Portland
|Popular items
SUPER MUSHROOM
$11.00
Wood grilled mushrooms, garlic aioli, fontina cheese, spinach, roasted tomatoes // Panini bread