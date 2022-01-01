Portsmouth American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Portsmouth
More about The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL
The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
New England classic, beer battered Hake fish. Served with house slaw, fries & tartar.
|Veggie Burger
|$12.00
Choose from house-made black-eyed pea & Portobello or 10-veggie burger. Pan seared topped with lettuce & tomato, served with a side of house remoulade on a ciabatta roll. Served with fries
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
A Gulf Stream Favorite! southern fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and a maple chipotle aioli on a ciabatta bread with lettuce. Served with fries
More about Fieldstones
PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fieldstones
980 E Main Road, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$12.00
Choose from buffalo, ginger-teriyaki, sweet chili, orange-sesame, and garlic parmesan
|Chicken Parm Mac
|$18.00
Panko crusted chicken parmesan served over trottole pasta in a cheesy marinara sauce
|Bistro Filet Tips
|$21.00
Tender marinated filet tips served with two sides or a house salad
More about Food Works Restaurant
Food Works Restaurant
2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth
|Popular items
|#5
|$9.50
Two Eggs (any style), Two Pancakes OR One slice French Toast, Two Slices of Bacon, Two Pieces of Sausage and Breakfast Potatoes
|#2
|$7.25
Eggs, Meat, Toast and Breakfast Potatoes
|Irish Benny
|$11.00
corned beef hash