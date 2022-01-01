Portsmouth American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Portsmouth

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille

1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.3 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
New England classic, beer battered Hake fish. Served with house slaw, fries & tartar.
Veggie Burger$12.00
Choose from house-made black-eyed pea & Portobello or 10-veggie burger. Pan seared topped with lettuce & tomato, served with a side of house remoulade on a ciabatta roll. Served with fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
A Gulf Stream Favorite! southern fried chicken topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and a maple chipotle aioli on a ciabatta bread with lettuce. Served with fries
More about The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
Fieldstones image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$12.00
Choose from buffalo, ginger-teriyaki, sweet chili, orange-sesame, and garlic parmesan
Chicken Parm Mac$18.00
Panko crusted chicken parmesan served over trottole pasta in a cheesy marinara sauce
Bistro Filet Tips$21.00
Tender marinated filet tips served with two sides or a house salad
More about Fieldstones
Food Works Restaurant image

 

Food Works Restaurant

2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#5$9.50
Two Eggs (any style), Two Pancakes OR One slice French Toast, Two Slices of Bacon, Two Pieces of Sausage and Breakfast Potatoes
#2$7.25
Eggs, Meat, Toast and Breakfast Potatoes
Irish Benny$11.00
corned beef hash
More about Food Works Restaurant

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Clams

Clam Chowder

