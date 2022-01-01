Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve french fries

Fieldstones image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries - Side$3.50
French Fry App$7.00
More about Fieldstones
Food Works Restaurant image

 

Food Works Restaurant

2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side French Fries$3.50
More about Food Works Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Tacos

Clams

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston