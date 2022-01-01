Grilled chicken in Portsmouth

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille

1 Lagoon Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.3 (903 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Sweet Tea brined chicken served on a ciabatta with lettuce & tomato. Served with fries
More about The Gulf Stream Bar and Grille
Fieldstones image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$9.00
More about Fieldstones
Food Works Restaurant image

 

Food Works Restaurant

2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$13.00
Marinated chicked served on your choice of toast with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. served with your choice of side
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
grilled chicken breast served on a toasted bun with your choice of side
More about Food Works Restaurant

