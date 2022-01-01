Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salad wrap in Portsmouth

Go
Portsmouth restaurants
Toast

Portsmouth restaurants that serve salad wrap

Fieldstones image

PIZZA • BBQ • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fieldstones

980 E Main Road, Portsmouth

Avg 4.6 (736 reviews)
Takeout
Harvest Salad Wrap$14.00
Our own harvest chicken salad (with diced apple, dried cranberries, and our special mayonnaise) in a wrap with mesclun greens, pine nuts, and balsamic reduction.
More about Fieldstones
Food Works Restaurant image

 

Food Works Restaurant

2461 East Main Road, Portsmouth

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad BLT Wrap$12.00
Chicken Salad served in a wrap with lettuce, tomato and bacon with your choice of side
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$12.00
marinated chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese and caesar dressing served in a wrap. served with your choice of side
More about Food Works Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Portsmouth

Caesar Salad

Clams

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Clam Chowder

Grilled Chicken

Waffles

Map

More near Portsmouth to explore

Newport

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4 (18 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (492 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston