Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Pottstown

Go
Pottstown restaurants
Toast

Pottstown restaurants that serve pies

Pepperoni Pie image

 

Sly Fox Brewing Company

331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pepperoni Pie$11.32
Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.
More about Sly Fox Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Ice House Steaks & Pizza

1 KING STREET, Pottstown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato pie$14.95
14" Tomato Pie served with Colavita olive oil, oregano, shaved and shaken parmesan. Super crispy!
Tomato Pie$15.00
14" Tomato Pie served with Colavita olive oil, oregano, shaved and shaken parmesan. Super crispy!
Tomato Pie$15.00
14" Tomato Pie served with Colavita olive oil, oregano, shaved and shaken parmesan. Super crispy!
More about Ice House Steaks & Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Pottstown

Cheese Pizza

Chili

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Cake

Greek Salad

Chicken Fried Steaks

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Map

More near Pottstown to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Malvern

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Downingtown

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Phoenixville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Exton

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Collegeville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Souderton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (41 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1560 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston