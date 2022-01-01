Pies in Pottstown
Pottstown restaurants that serve pies
Sly Fox Brewing Company
331 Circle of Progress Drive, Pottstown
|Pepperoni Pie
|$11.32
Mouth-watering pepperoni atop a classic cheese pizza.
Ice House Steaks & Pizza
1 KING STREET, Pottstown
|Tomato pie
|$14.95
14" Tomato Pie served with Colavita olive oil, oregano, shaved and shaken parmesan. Super crispy!
