Cheese pizza in Powhatan

River City Wood Fire - The Big Red Trailer. We are 100 percent mobile

3513 Mill Mount Trail, Powhatan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan Cheese Burger Pizza$13.00
Beyond burger, tomato-mustard purée, spinach leaves, red onion, mushrooms, & our house-made cashew cheese (contains nuts). Dill pickles after the fire.
10" Roy-Al With Cheese Pizza$14.25
This staple menu item comes with house-made marinara sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, cup-and-char pepperoni, Italian sausage and sliced mushrooms. We love it and you will too.
10" Cheese Pizza$12.00
Our cheese pizza comes with your choice of sauce: crushed tomato, house-made marinara, or no sauce!
River City Wood Fire West - 2300 Genito Road

2300 Genito Road, Powhatan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" Roy-Al With Cheese Pizza$14.25
This staple menu item comes with house-made marinara sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, cup-and-char pepperoni, Italian sausage and sliced mushrooms. We love it and you will too.
