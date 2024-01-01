Pepperoni pizza in Powhatan
Powhatan restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
River City Wood Fire - The Big Red Trailer. We are 100 percent mobile
3513 Mill Mount Trail, Powhatan
|10" Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza
|$13.50
Calling all pepperoni lovers! The Zinski is a perfect and simple culmination of olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, and heaps of cup-and-char pepperoni.
|10" Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni) Pizza
|$14.25
Coming at you with a kick, the Angry Zinski is the spicy sister to our regular pepperoni pie. Olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, red pepper flakes, parmesan, mozzarella, cup-and-char pepperoni, and a drizzle of our house-made "El Machete" hot honey after the wood fire will definitely leave your tongue sizzling and your heart happy!
