Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pepperoni pizza in Powhatan

Go
Powhatan restaurants
Toast

Powhatan restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza

Item pic

 

River City Wood Fire - The Big Red Trailer. We are 100 percent mobile

3513 Mill Mount Trail, Powhatan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
10" Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza$13.50
Calling all pepperoni lovers! The Zinski is a perfect and simple culmination of olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, and heaps of cup-and-char pepperoni.
10" Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni) Pizza$14.25
Coming at you with a kick, the Angry Zinski is the spicy sister to our regular pepperoni pie. Olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, red pepper flakes, parmesan, mozzarella, cup-and-char pepperoni, and a drizzle of our house-made "El Machete" hot honey after the wood fire will definitely leave your tongue sizzling and your heart happy!
More about River City Wood Fire - The Big Red Trailer. We are 100 percent mobile
Item pic

 

River City Wood Fire West - 2300 Genito Road

2300 Genito Road, Powhatan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" Zinski (Pepperoni) Pizza$13.75
Calling all pepperoni lovers! The Zinski is a perfect and simple culmination of olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, parmesan, mozzarella, and heaps of cup-and-char pepperoni.
10" Angry Zinski (Spicy Pepperoni) Pizza$14.25
Coming at you with a kick, the Angry Zinski is the spicy sister to our regular pepperoni pie. Olive oil, sea salt, crushed tomato sauce, red pepper flakes, parmesan, mozzarella, cup-and-char pepperoni, and a drizzle of our house-made "El Machete" hot honey after the wood fire will definitely leave your tongue sizzling and your heart happy!
More about River City Wood Fire West - 2300 Genito Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Powhatan

Cheese Pizza

Cheesecake

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Powhatan to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Henrico

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Glen Allen

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Chesterfield

No reviews yet

Petersburg

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Mechanicsville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Colonial Heights

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (130 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.6 (50 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

California

No reviews yet

Washington

Avg 4.4 (963 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (764 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (97 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1184 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston