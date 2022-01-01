Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Prospect

Prospect restaurants that serve scallops

Sushi Master image

SUSHI

Sushi Master

9415 Norton Commons Bld #101, Prospect

Avg 4.6 (604 reviews)
Takeout
Scallop Nigiri$6.95
More about Sushi Master
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille

5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect

Avg 4.5 (1167 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Seared Scallops$32.00
More about Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
Tea Station Asian Bistro image

SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Tea Station Asian Bistro

9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect

Avg 4.3 (378 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops with Garlic Sauce$17.45
Scallops, black mushrooms, water chestnuts and green onion with our chef's special hot garlic sauce
Scallop Bowl$12.45
Scallop, snow peas, red bell peppers, and mushrooms in a teriyaki sauce covered over the steamed rice
Beef with Scallops$17.45
Beef and scallops stirred in a savory brown sauce with baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrots, and bamboo shoots
More about Tea Station Asian Bistro

