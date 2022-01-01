Scallops in Prospect
Prospect restaurants that serve scallops
More about Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Captain's Quarters Riverside Grille
5700 Captains Quarters Rd, Prospect
|Seared Scallops
|$32.00
More about Tea Station Asian Bistro
SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Tea Station Asian Bistro
9422 Norton Commons Boulevard, Prospect
|Scallops with Garlic Sauce
|$17.45
Scallops, black mushrooms, water chestnuts and green onion with our chef's special hot garlic sauce
|Scallop Bowl
|$12.45
Scallop, snow peas, red bell peppers, and mushrooms in a teriyaki sauce covered over the steamed rice
|Beef with Scallops
|$17.45
Beef and scallops stirred in a savory brown sauce with baby corn, snow peas, broccoli, mushrooms, water chestnuts, carrots, and bamboo shoots