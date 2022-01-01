Queen Creek Mexican restaurants you'll love
More about Barrio Queen
Barrio Queen
21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd, Queen Creek
|Popular items
|Huevo Con Chorizo Taco
|$4.25
Chorizo topped with a fried egg, diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
|Chips & Salsa
|$5.00
Fresh tortilla chips and homemade molcajetes salsa.
|Azteca Enchiladas
|$18.00
Delicately slow-cooked beef short rib and melted Oaxaca cheese.
Topped with our homemade green tomatillo sauce, diced red onions, crema and fresh cilantro.
More about Nando's of Queen Creek
Nando's of Queen Creek
20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek
|Popular items
|Mini Combo Platter
|$16.50
Miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken and beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice and beans. Has guacamole and cream cheese on top.
|Lunch C
|$10.50
Two Tacos, Rice & Beans.
|El Numero Uno
|$13.50
Two tacos with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & green onion. Rice & beans.
More about Some Burros
Some Burros
20707 E. Maya Rd., Queen Creek
|Popular items
|Combo #12
|$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
|Crudo Burro
|$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
|Rod Burro
|$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese