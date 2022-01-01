Queen Creek Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Queen Creek

Barrio Queen image

 

Barrio Queen

21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd, Queen Creek

Avg 4 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Huevo Con Chorizo Taco$4.25
Chorizo topped with a fried egg, diced red onions and fresh cilantro.
Chips & Salsa$5.00
Fresh tortilla chips and homemade molcajetes salsa.
Azteca Enchiladas$18.00
Delicately slow-cooked beef short rib and melted Oaxaca cheese.
Topped with our homemade green tomatillo sauce, diced red onions, crema and fresh cilantro.
More about Barrio Queen
Nando's of Queen Creek image

 

Nando's of Queen Creek

20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mini Combo Platter$16.50
Miniature tacos, bean tostadas, chicken and beef chimichangas, flautas, pollo rico, rice and beans. Has guacamole and cream cheese on top.
Lunch C$10.50
Two Tacos, Rice & Beans.
El Numero Uno$13.50
Two tacos with cheese, lettuce, tomato, & green onion. Rice & beans.
More about Nando's of Queen Creek
Some Burros image

 

Some Burros

20707 E. Maya Rd., Queen Creek

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Combo #12$10.55
shredded chicken or machaca beef burro, rice and beans
Crudo Burro$9.55
Our Juicy and tender machaca beef combined with a spicy, light and tasty green tomatillo sauce. Served with rice
Rod Burro$10.95
Flour tortilla filled with green and red chili beef, refried beans, chorizo and white onions, then topped with both red and green enchilada sauce and melted cheese
More about Some Burros

