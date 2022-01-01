Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Queen Creek

Queen Creek restaurants that serve fajitas

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap image

 

Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap

21151 E Rittenhouse rd, Queen creek

TakeoutFast Pay
Sizzling Fajita Salad$15.59
Spring Mix, Romaine, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Sizzling Onions, and Salsa Choose Steak, Grilled Chicken, Substitue Shrimp +$3.00
Fajitas (1/2 Pound)$17.49
1/2 Pound of Meat served with Flour Tortillas, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Tio Oso's Borracho Beans and Cilantro. Choice of Steak, Grilled Chicken, Or Veggies. Sub Shrimp +$3
Nando's of Queen Creek image

 

Nando's of Queen Creek

20734 E Victoria Lane, Queen Creek

TakeoutDelivery
Mixed Fajitas$18.50
Your choice of two meats sautéed with tomato, onion, red, and green bell pepper. Served with rice, beans and a flour tortilla.
Accompanied with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Burro$11.00
Steak Fajitas$17.50
Marinated strips of grilled steak w/ onions, tomatoes, green & red bell peppers. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole & flour tortillas on the side.
