Cannolis in
Quincy
/
Quincy
/
Cannolis
Quincy restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Crush Pizza
1250 Hancock St, Quincy
Avg 4.4
(1295 reviews)
Cannoli
$3.75
Crispy, golden cannoli shell filled with fresh made sweet ricotta filling.
More about Crush Pizza
Gennaro's Eatery
12 Blanchard Rd, Quincy
No reviews yet
Cannoli
$3.25
More about Gennaro's Eatery
