Shrimp curry in
Quincy
/
Quincy
/
Shrimp Curry
Quincy restaurants that serve shrimp curry
Punjab Cafe
653 Southern Artery, Quincy
No reviews yet
Shrimp Curry
$20.00
Fresh shrimp in a robust onion and tomato base sauce of ginger, garlic, coriander, and other herbs
More about Punjab Cafe
B Cafe
405 Hancock St, North Quincy
No reviews yet
Curry Shrimp
$11.75
More about B Cafe
