Shrimp curry in Quincy

Quincy restaurants
Quincy restaurants that serve shrimp curry

Punjab Cafe

653 Southern Artery, Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Curry$20.00
Fresh shrimp in a robust onion and tomato base sauce of ginger, garlic, coriander, and other herbs
More about Punjab Cafe
B Cafe

405 Hancock St, North Quincy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Shrimp$11.75
More about B Cafe

