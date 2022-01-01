Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Buffalo Brothers Lake Boone Trail
4025 LAKE BOONE TRAIL #100, RALEIGH
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Village District
2018 Clark Avenue, Raleigh
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled or fried & tossed in buffalo sauce then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato served with your choice of one side
Cape Fear Seafood Company - Spring Forest
832 Spring Forest Road Suite #100, Raleigh
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled or fried & tossed in buffalo sauce then topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & tomato served with your choice of one side
Buffalo Brothers Capital
3111 CAPITAL BLVD, RALEIGH
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side