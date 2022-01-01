Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Raleigh

Go
Raleigh restaurants
Toast

Raleigh restaurants that serve tuna rolls

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Aladdin's Eatery

4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (1217 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Steak Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Main pic

 

Sushi Thai Raleigh

2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna Special Roll*$8.00
Mixed spicy mayo, masago, scallop, and tempura ﬂakes topped with seared tuna and spicy mayo
Tuna Roll$4.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$4.00
More about Sushi Thai Raleigh
Item pic

 

Aladdin's Eatery

8201 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh

Avg 4.8 (500 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Steak Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
Tuna Shawarma Rolled$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Sushi Nine - Raleigh image

 

Sushi Nine - Raleigh

3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tuna roll$4.00
Spicy Tuna roll$4.00
Spicy tuna roll$8.00
More about Sushi Nine - Raleigh
Tasu Asian Bistro image

SUSHI

Tasu Asian Bistro

8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh

Avg 3.7 (1463 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.45
Chopped ahi tuna and sriracha inside, nori outside
Tuna Roll$11.95
Tuna inside, nori outside
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Sushi Mon image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Sushi Mon

3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh

Avg 4.6 (501 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
More about Sushi Mon

Browse other tasty dishes in Raleigh

Chocolate Mousse Cake

Pad Thai

Biryani

Shrimp Scampi

Noodle Soup

Pepper Steaks

Brownie Sundaes

Fried Rice

Map

More near Raleigh to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Cary

Avg 4.6 (62 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Wake Forest

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Durham

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (541 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (850 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston