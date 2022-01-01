Tuna rolls in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SANDWICHES
Aladdin's Eatery
4209 Lassiter Mill, Raleigh
|Tuna Steak Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, onions, turnips, pickles, curry spice, and our famous Garlic Sauce
|Tuna Shawarma Rolled
|$9.95
Grilled yellowfin tuna steak, greens, tomatoes, onions, turnips, pickles, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Sushi Thai Raleigh
2434 Wycliff Rd, Raleigh
|Tuna Special Roll*
|$8.00
Mixed spicy mayo, masago, scallop, and tempura ﬂakes topped with seared tuna and spicy mayo
|Tuna Roll
|$4.00
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$4.00
Sushi Nine - Raleigh
3812 Western Blvd., Raleigh
|Tuna roll
|$4.00
|Spicy Tuna roll
|$4.00
SUSHI
Tasu Asian Bistro
8919 Brier Creek Parkway, Raleigh
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.45
Chopped ahi tuna and sriracha inside, nori outside
|Tuna Roll
|$11.95
Tuna inside, nori outside
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Sushi Mon
3800 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$8.00