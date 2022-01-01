Steak salad in Raleigh
Raleigh restaurants that serve steak salad
Guasaca
2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh
|~ Steak Bowl / Salad
|$11.50
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh
|Fiesta Steak Salad
|$18.00
Tender pieces of marinated tenderloin filet served over a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing and topped with banana peppers and feta cheese