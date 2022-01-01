Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak salad in Raleigh

Raleigh restaurants that serve steak salad

Falafel & Co.

1000 Brookside Dr. Ste. 119, Raleigh

Steak Salad Bowl$13.00
More about Falafel & Co.
Guasaca

2512 Hillsborough St, Raleigh

~ Steak Bowl / Salad$11.50
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca
SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Nantucket Grill-Raleigh

1145 Falls River Ave, Raleigh

Avg 4.5 (745 reviews)
Fiesta Steak Salad$18.00
Tender pieces of marinated tenderloin filet served over a bed of mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, carrots and tomatoes, tossed in ranch dressing and topped with banana peppers and feta cheese
More about Nantucket Grill-Raleigh
Guasaca

4025 Lake Boone Trail, Raleigh

~ Steak Bowl / Salad$11.50
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
More about Guasaca

