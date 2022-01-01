Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Reading
/
Reading
/
Chicken Soup
Reading restaurants that serve chicken soup
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$5.00
House Roasted Bill & Evans Chicken, Pennsylvania Dutch Spatzel Noodles, Grandma Would Approve
More about Cafe Sweet Street
B2 Bistro + Bar
701 Reading Ave, Reading
No reviews yet
Tuscan Chicken Soup
$12.00
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Reading
Shrimp Soup
Margherita Pizza
Chicken Parmesan
Turkey Wraps
Sicilian Pizza
Egg Sandwiches
Shrimp Enchiladas
Shrimp Fajitas
More near Reading to explore
Pottstown
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Royersford
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(62 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(540 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1582 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston