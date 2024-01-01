Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn soup in Reading

Go
Reading restaurants
Toast

Reading restaurants that serve corn soup

Cafe Sweet Street image

 

Cafe Sweet Street

722 Hiesters Ln, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soup Crab and Corn$3.75
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Restaurant banner

 

EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

2400 Bernville Rd, Reading

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Minestrone$0.00
More about EnerSys Cafe - Tech. Center - 2400 Bernville Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Reading

Turkey Reuben

Banana Cake

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Chai Lattes

Fajita Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Avocado Toast

Peanut Butter Cookies

Map

More near Reading to explore

Ephrata

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Pottstown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Macungie

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

New Holland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Chester Springs

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Royersford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Leola

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Honey Brook

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Fogelsville

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lebanon

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (135 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (811 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1181 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2528 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (782 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (102 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston