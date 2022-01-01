Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fruit salad in
Reading
/
Reading
/
Fruit Salad
Reading restaurants that serve fruit salad
Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering
84 Commerce Drive, Reading
No reviews yet
Fruit Salad
$4.50
Fresh Cut Fruit Seasonal Salad
More about Cloud Nine Cafe & Catering
Cafe Sweet Street
722 Hiesters Ln, Reading
No reviews yet
Fruit Salad
$4.00
More about Cafe Sweet Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Reading
Stromboli
French Toast
Caesar Salad
Nachos
White Pizza
Fish Tacos
Spinach Salad
Tortilla Soup
More near Reading to explore
Pottstown
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Ephrata
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Leola
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Macungie
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
New Holland
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Chester Springs
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Royersford
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Honey Brook
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Fogelsville
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lebanon
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Pottsville
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(47 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(530 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(570 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(278 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(852 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1685 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(536 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston