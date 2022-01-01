Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Redding

Redding restaurants
Redding restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Lumberjacks- Redding

501 E Cypress Ave, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Loggers Burrito$14.99
Bacon, diced green chilies, cheddar cheese, eggs, and salsa mixed with country gravy and stuffed into a wagon wheel sized flour tortilla. Served with your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.
More about Lumberjacks- Redding
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering image

SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Sweetie's Cafe & Catering

3105 S Market St, Redding

Avg 4.3 (878 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$11.99
More about Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue

400 East Cypress Avenue, Redding

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
El Jeffe' Breakfast Burrito$12.99
2 eggs scrambled with bacon and green Chiles, cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, potatoes, and a drizzle of country gravy rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with hash browns or country potatoes, sour cream and salsa
More about Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue

