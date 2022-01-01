Burritos in Redding
Lumberjacks- Redding
501 E Cypress Ave, Redding
|Loggers Burrito
|$14.99
Bacon, diced green chilies, cheddar cheese, eggs, and salsa mixed with country gravy and stuffed into a wagon wheel sized flour tortilla. Served with your choice of one side: country potatoes, hash browns, or fresh seasonal fruit.
SALADS • BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Sweetie's Cafe & Catering
3105 S Market St, Redding
|Breakfast Burrito
|$11.99
Jeff's California Cattle Co - 400 East Cypress Avenue
400 East Cypress Avenue, Redding
|El Jeffe' Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
2 eggs scrambled with bacon and green Chiles, cheddar cheese, onions, bell peppers, potatoes, and a drizzle of country gravy rolled in a warm flour tortilla. Served with hash browns or country potatoes, sour cream and salsa