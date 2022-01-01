Curry in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve curry
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Pomegranate Bistro
18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND
|Coconut Curry (V/GF)
|$22.00
puffed tofu, sno valley mushrooms, zucchini, jackfruit, green beans, red bell peppers, pickled red chilies, cilantro & scallions
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Curry Sauce
|$7.00
|L Yellow Curry
|$11.95
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions
|Salmon Curry
|$20.95
We've combined the best of northwest and Thailand to create this delectable dish of salmon and red curries. **Rice is not included**
More about Prime Steakhouse
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Prime Steakhouse
16330 Cleveland St, Redmond
|Spiced Curry Mussels
|$18.00
Coconut milk, curry paste, parsley, grilled bread.
More about Thai Ginger
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Mussamun Curry
Mussamun curry cooked with coconut milk, onion, potatoes and fresh house roasted peanuts.
|COMBO #2 Red Curry
|$15.00
|Green Curry
Green curry cooked with coconut milk, eggplant, bell peppers and sweet basil.