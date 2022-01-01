Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Redmond

Go
Redmond restaurants
Toast

Redmond restaurants that serve curry

Pomegranate Bistro image

 

Pomegranate Bistro

18005 NE 68TH ST STE A150, REDMOND

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Curry (V/GF)$22.00
puffed tofu, sno valley mushrooms, zucchini, jackfruit, green beans, red bell peppers, pickled red chilies, cilantro & scallions
More about Pomegranate Bistro
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curry Sauce$7.00
L Yellow Curry$11.95
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions
Salmon Curry$20.95
We've combined the best of northwest and Thailand to create this delectable dish of salmon and red curries. **Rice is not included**
More about Bai Tong Thai
Prime Steakhouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Prime Steakhouse

16330 Cleveland St, Redmond

Avg 4.2 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Spiced Curry Mussels$18.00
Coconut milk, curry paste, parsley, grilled bread.
More about Prime Steakhouse
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mussamun Curry
Mussamun curry cooked with coconut milk, onion, potatoes and fresh house roasted peanuts.
COMBO #2 Red Curry$15.00
Green Curry
Green curry cooked with coconut milk, eggplant, bell peppers and sweet basil.
More about Thai Ginger

Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond

Calamari

Chicken Soup

Fudge Brownies

Fudge

Fried Rice

Squid

Noodle Soup

Chai Tea

Map

More near Redmond to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston