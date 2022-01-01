Green beans in Redmond
Redmond restaurants that serve green beans
More about Bai Tong Thai
Bai Tong Thai
14804 NE 24th St., Redmond
|Spicy Green Bean Salad (Yum Tua Plu)
|$16.50
This dish features julienned green beans, ground pork, and sliced boiled egg and prawns. These ingredients are tossed with toasted coconut shavings, red onions, scallions, cilantro, chili paste, fish sauce, lime, and sugar.
|Spicy Green Bean ( Pad Prik Khing)
|$15.50
A generous portion of green beans are stir-fried in chili paste, oyster sauce, and garlic. **Rice is not included**
|L Spicy Green Bean
|$12.95
More about Prime Steakhouse
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Prime Steakhouse
16330 Cleveland St, Redmond
|Side of Green Bean Casserole
|$11.00
Sauteed green beans topped with our mushroom/truffle sauce and crispy fried shallots.
More about Thai Ginger
SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Thai Ginger
7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond
|Green Beans Chili Sauce
Green beans flash fried then stir-fried in our house roasted chili sauce with red bell peppers and Thai basil.
