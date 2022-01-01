Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green beans in Redmond

Go
Redmond restaurants
Toast

Redmond restaurants that serve green beans

Item pic

 

Bai Tong Thai

14804 NE 24th St., Redmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Green Bean Salad (Yum Tua Plu)$16.50
This dish features julienned green beans, ground pork, and sliced boiled egg and prawns. These ingredients are tossed with toasted coconut shavings, red onions, scallions, cilantro, chili paste, fish sauce, lime, and sugar.
Spicy Green Bean ( Pad Prik Khing)$15.50
A generous portion of green beans are stir-fried in chili paste, oyster sauce, and garlic. **Rice is not included**
L Spicy Green Bean$12.95
More about Bai Tong Thai
Prime Steakhouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Prime Steakhouse

16330 Cleveland St, Redmond

Avg 4.2 (1385 reviews)
Takeout
Side of Green Bean Casserole$11.00
Sauteed green beans topped with our mushroom/truffle sauce and crispy fried shallots.
More about Prime Steakhouse
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Thai Ginger

7430 164th Ave NE, Redmond

Avg 4.4 (1832 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Green Beans Chili Sauce
Green beans flash fried then stir-fried in our house roasted chili sauce with red bell peppers and Thai basil.
Green Beans Chili Sauce
Green beans flash fried then stir-fried in our house roasted chili sauce with red bell peppers and Thai basil.
More about Thai Ginger
d75ef44f-8f94-4d1c-8f5d-0964fc45dc85 image

 

Dong Ting Chun Redmond

7425 166th ave NE STE C230, Redmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
干煸四季豆 Dry-fried Green Beans$14.99
More about Dong Ting Chun Redmond

Browse other tasty dishes in Redmond

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Chai Lattes

Fudge Brownies

Reuben

Cookies

Yellow Curry

Sliders

Map

More near Redmond to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bothell

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Woodinville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston