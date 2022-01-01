Chicken burritos in Redondo Beach
Redondo Beach restaurants that serve chicken burritos
More about Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Redondo Beach
Mi Burrito Mexican Grill - Redondo Beach
1700 S Catalina Ave suite 101, Redondo Beach
|SHREDDED CHICKEN BURRITO
|$12.00
Shredded Chicken, Rice & Beans.
|GRILLED CHICKEN BURRITO
|$13.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice & Beans.
More about Good Stuff Restaurant - Redondo Beach
Good Stuff Restaurant - Redondo Beach
1617 S Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 102, Redondo Beach
|Chicken Chile Verde Breakfast Burrito
|$12.50
chicken simmered in a tomatillo sauce, scrambled eggs, brown rice & shredded cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. served with tortilla chips on the side