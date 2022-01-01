Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seafood salad in Redwood City

Redwood City restaurants
Redwood City restaurants that serve seafood salad

STACKS image

FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

STACKS

314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY

Avg 4.5 (6597 reviews)
Takeout
Seafood Salad$19.00
More about STACKS
SUSHI PLUS image

 

SUSHI PLUS

30 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seafood Salad$18.95
assorted sliced raw fish mixed w/ seaweed salad + spring mix + tobiko &amp; special dressing
More about SUSHI PLUS

