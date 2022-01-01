Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Richland

Richland restaurants
Richland restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Banner pic

 

Horn Rapids Cafe

2101 Horn Rapids Rd, Richland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Strip Basket$6.89
Two crispy chicken tenders served with fries and choice of sauce.
CRISPY CHICKEN STRIP$1.15
More about Horn Rapids Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hops n Drops - Richland

2675 Queensgate Dr., Richland

Avg 4.7 (168 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN STRIP NIGHT$0.00
Enjoy 2 or 4 orders of chicken strips which are served with ranch dressing for dipping. The meals are served with our housemade chips and garlic ranch, your choice of salad and an order of Lindsey's famous donuts!
More about Hops n Drops - Richland

