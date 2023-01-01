Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Richmond

Richmond restaurants
Richmond restaurants that serve garlic knots

Item pic

 

Fat Boy's Pizza - Richmond

10445 West Grand Parkway South Ste 150, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
2 Garlic Knots$1.99
Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.
Garlic Knots$5.99
Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.
More about Fat Boy's Pizza - Richmond
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra

5530 W GRAND PARKWAY S, RICHMOND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Garlic Knots$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra

