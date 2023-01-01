Garlic knots in Richmond
Richmond restaurants that serve garlic knots
Fat Boy's Pizza - Richmond
10445 West Grand Parkway South Ste 150, Richmond
|2 Garlic Knots
|$1.99
Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.
|Garlic Knots
|$5.99
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Bella Terra
5530 W GRAND PARKWAY S, RICHMOND
|Truffle Garlic Knots
|$10.00
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.