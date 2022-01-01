Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French onion soup in
Downtown
/
Richmond
/
Downtown
/
French Onion Soup
Downtown restaurants that serve french onion soup
Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
305 Brook Rd, Richmond
Avg 4.4
(3886 reviews)
French Onion Soup
$10.00
Carmelized onions, crostini, aged gruyere.
More about Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas
200 S 10th St, Richmond
No reviews yet
French Onion Soup
$5.75
More about Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas
