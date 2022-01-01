Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French onion soup in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve french onion soup

Item pic

 

Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd

305 Brook Rd, Richmond

Avg 4.4 (3886 reviews)
Takeout
French Onion Soup$10.00
Carmelized onions, crostini, aged gruyere.
More about Max's on Broad - 305 Brook Rd
Charlotte's Southern Deli and Tapas image

 

Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas

200 S 10th St, Richmond

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Onion Soup$5.75
More about Charlotte's Southern Deli & Tapas

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Fudge

Cobbler

Hummus

Blt Sandwiches

Chef Salad

Chicken Curry

Salmon

Burritos

Map

More near Downtown to explore

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Shockoe Bottom

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (661 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1688 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (878 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (421 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston