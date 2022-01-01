Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Shockoe Bottom

Go
Shockoe Bottom restaurants
Toast

Shockoe Bottom restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

CHICKEN

Hot Chick

7 N. 17th St, Richmond

Avg 4.5 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kid Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about Hot Chick
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES

Millie's Diner - 2603 East Main St

2603 East Main St, Richmond

Avg 4.7 (2381 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chipotle-marinated Chicken Sandwich$12.00
With lettuce, tomato & mayo on a brioche bun
More about Millie's Diner - 2603 East Main St

Browse other tasty dishes in Shockoe Bottom

Fritters

Cake

Nachos

Mac And Cheese

Chili

Chipotle Chicken

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Shockoe Bottom to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (877 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (130 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston