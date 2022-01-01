Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Shockoe Bottom

Go
Shockoe Bottom restaurants
Toast

Shockoe Bottom restaurants that serve fritters

Station 2 image

 

Station 2

2016 East Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
GEORGE ORWELL$13.50
topped with two fried eggs, bacon, mozzarella cheese, & served on mayo grilled bread
*Recommended on Texas toast
NEW NEW MEXICO$13.50
topped with pepper jack cheese, roasted green chile pepper, pickled jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, red onion, chipotle aioli, & jalapeno-corn salsa
CHOW BELLA$13.50
topped with roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, bacon, arugula, & garlic aioli
More about Station 2
Oak & Apple image

 

Historical Restaurant Concepts

1814 E. Main St, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side Corn Fritters (4)$5.00
SWEET CORN FRITTERS$7.00
Served with sambal jelly and pimento cheese
(Vegetarian)
More about Historical Restaurant Concepts

Browse other tasty dishes in Shockoe Bottom

Pudding

Grilled Chicken

Tacos

Pies

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Fries

Nachos

Grits

Map

More near Shockoe Bottom to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

The Fan

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Scott's Addition

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Church Hill

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Carytown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Southern Fan

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Charlottesville

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lynchburg

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (156 restaurants)

Harrisonburg

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (531 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (871 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston